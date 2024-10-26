5 teams guaranteed to win in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL Season
Denver Broncos (vs. Carolina Panthers)
Don't look now, but the Denver Broncos are 4-3, sitting in a playoff spot, and have quite the feasible path to 5-3. Heck, many people didn't even think the Broncos would win four games all season, and here they are approaching five wins.
They lost their first two games before beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders, and have won four of their last five games. The defense is arguably the best in the NFL, and the pass rush is clearly the most explosive in the league.
Denver has also been able to get their run game going during their win streak, so their identity is finally coming into view. This team plans on running the heck out of the ball and play excellent defense. The formula is what this team needs to do since they have a rookie QB in Bo Nix who is still firmly in his development.
Coming to town in Week 8 is the lowly Carolina Panthers. They are 1-6 on the season and are clearly the worst team in the NFL. Second-year QB Bryce Young got benched after just two starts in 2024, so Andy Dalton has been getting the starts since.
The Panthers are just a downright awful football team, and I am not sure changing head coaches and bringing Dave Canales is was the right move, either.
Kansas City Chiefs (@ Las Vegas Raiders)
The Kansas City Chiefs swung a trade for DeAndre Hopkins and are clearly again in a position to make a Super Bowl run. Patrick Mahomes has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this year, so that's something.
However, the Kansas City Chiefs are 6-0 and probably have 7-0 staring at them in Week 8 when they travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders, who are the epitome of dysfunction. The Raiders already traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets and could make some more trade deadline moves in the very near future.
The Raiders have given the KC Chiefs some troubles over the years, but Vegas is just too weak at this point to hang with most opponents. It's going to be a commanding Chiefs' victory, as I am not sure Vegas will even score a touchdown.