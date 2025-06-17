Aaron Rodgers could make or break Mike Tomlin's tenure with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could see Mike Tomlin's tenure come to a screeching end if Aaron Rodgers does not pan out in 2025.

The Steelers are turning into a franchise that just cycles through washed-up quarterbacks, and at some point, they're going to have to take this position seriously and make a notable investment. Their big whif in recent years was missing on Kenny Pickett back in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh is clearly still dealing with that, as they have since turned to guys like Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and now Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers himself might be the riskiest investment yet, as he turns 42 years old at the end of the season and could truly hit a wall in 2025.

And if he does, could that be the end of Mike Tomlin's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Could Aaron Rodgers make or break Tomlin's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

You just have to wonder how much longer the front office and ownership is going to tolerate these nine, 10-win seasons that don't amount to anything. Is that the new standard now? Why isn't the standard competing for Super Bowls? Pittsburgh is now going on 10 years without a playoff win, so you also have to wonder if Mike Tomlin has maxed himself out with the franchise.

Tomlin might be the perfect coach for a franchise that has been dysfunctional for years, but it just does not feel like he's going to bring the needed change to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Rodgers ends up seriously declining and we see the Steelers missing the playoffs and perhaps even finishing with a losing record, would Mike Tomlin's tenure go up in smoke?

You would have to think so. Pittsburgh needs to come to their senses, and maybe another dysfunctional season with up-and-down QB play is what this franchise should actually hope for.