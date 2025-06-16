Jets' RB Breece Hall is all but guaranteed to be traded after recent report

The New York Jets could end up being sellers at the NFL trade deadline. Would that mean Breece Hall gets dealt?

There are some very talented players on the New York Jets, but this team has the longest-active playoff drought streak in the NFL, so they haven't been able to capitalize on their talented players over the past decade-plus.

Well, former GM Joe Douglas did hit on some draft picks, as players like Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and even Jermaine Johnson could use new deals. If we look to the future, Will McDonald is another player who may need paid.

This could ultimately mean that a player like Breece Hall isn't able to secure an extension from the Jets, and if that's the case, could the Jets simply trade him at some point?

Jets could trade Hall at trade deadline if team is out of it...

Here is Rich Cimini of ESPN talking about Breece Hall and the New York Jets:

"The Jets want to be a run-oriented offense, so it wouldn't have made sense to trade their most accomplished back. It could be a different story around the mid-season trading deadline. If they fall out of contention, Hall will be a prime candidate to be dealt. We already know how much Glenn likes Allen and Davis.



"I'm excited about all three of those guys, I really am," Glenn said. "I don't know if there are three backs in this league that have the potential like these three."" Rich Cimini

The funny thing that sticks out to me here is the Jets thinking that they're going to be in contention for the playoffs in 2025. This team is still a mess, and with a new coaching staff and a below-average QB in Justin Fields, this team is a lot closer to having another bad season than sniffing the playoffs. The New England Patriots also surpassed the Jets this offseason, and it's not like the Miami Dolphins are slouches.

Breece Hall is a very good dual-threat back and would be a hot commodity on the trade deadline market when it eventually gets to that point. He's still quite young, so not only would be fetch a healthy trade market, but the Jets offense is better with him in the picture.

But with all that's gone on with the franchise and the small chance that they're actually good in 2025, Breece Hall is probably going to find himself on a new team at some point. It's hard to say right now which teams would be a fit, but there could absolutely be a seamless fit somewhere on the market.