Aaron Rodgers just finished first in a race he never even tried to win

Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers may have been the boldest move of the 2025 NFL Offseason. Rodgers on the Steelers in 2025 is yet another year of Pittsburgh trying to patch-work their QB room. It's not a sustainable practice, and at some point, this team is going to have to take a major chance on a rookie in the NFL Draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft could present a great chance for them to do that, but for now, they are banking on Rodgers and all of their other offseason additions. Some of their other major additions included a wild trade for DK Metcalf and another wild trade for Jalen Ramsey, which sent Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Miami Dolphins in the deal.

But back to Rodgers for a second - the reviews seem mixed on whether this was a good move or not, but it certainly caught the attention of a trusted NFL mind.

Peter Schrager loves the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason moves...

On Wednesday, Peter Schrager, now of ESPN, ranked is top-5 offseason moves, and you won't believe who made the list...

Not only did the DK Metcalf trade make the list as his fourth-best move, but Aaron Rodgers signing a one-year deal with the Steelers came in as Peter Schrager's best move. Frankly, I have no idea how to feel here - the Rodgers signing is yet another act of desperation from GM Omar Khan. Khan has yet to find stability at the position, but I suppose rookie QB Will Howard could eventually turn into something worthwhile.

To be fair to Rodgers, he did threw for 28 touchdown passes in 2024 with the New York Jets, which was more than players like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. There is reason to believe that Rodgers could have another semi-efficient season like he did with the Jets in 2024, but what would that accomplish for Pittsburgh?

At best, this still feels like a one-and-done playoff team. Steelers fans might be attracted to the newness of it all, but I suppose some like Peter Schrager are all-in on the Steelers for 2025.