The run game has definitely been revived in recent NFL years. Let's look at the current league leaders approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

We have seen many top-tier running backs change teams in recent years and help their new teams turn into contenders. The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl the year after signing Saquon Barkley, and both the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers benefitted from Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs.

The run game is going to continue being the foundation of NFL offenses.

Let's look at the active leaders in rushing yards entering the 2025 NFL Season.

Active NFL leaders in rushing yards approaching the 2025 season

1. Derrick Henry - 11,423

Derrick Henry is 19th all-time in rushing yards with over 11,000, and he just barely missed another 2,000-yard season in 2024. Henry is somehow getting better with age and could end up in the Hall of Fame one day.

2. Ezekiel Elliott - 9,130

Ezekiel Elliott got off to a red-hot start with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's fizzled out in the NFL over the past few years and may now struggle to find work if he hopes to hit 10,000 yards, which 32 running backs have currently done.

3. Joe Mixon - 7,428

Joe Mixon is on the Houston Texans and had a nice year for them in 2024. Mixon could eventually hit 10,000 rushing yards and has been a good running back for a while now. Mixon is just 60th all-time in rushing yards.

4. Saquon Barkley - 7,216

Saquon Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards in the 2024 NFL Season and got to play behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Now entering his age-28 season, you have to wonder if a regression is on the way.

5. Aaron Jones - 7,078

Aaron Jones has been one of the best and most consistent dual-threat running backs since entering the league back in 2017. He's got just over 7,000 rushing yards, which is good for 69th all-time.

6. Josh Jacobs - 6,874

Josh Jacobs is one of the best pure runners in the NFL today and has just under 7,000 rushing yards. He's just one game shy of that total and could honestly reach the 8,000 yard mark in 2025 with a strong season for the Packers.

7. Nick Chubb - 6,843

The best of Nick Chubb is behind us, but he is now on the Houston Texans and surely hopes to revive his career as more of a rotational option. Chubb is likely to hit the 7,000-yard mark in the 2025 NFL Season.