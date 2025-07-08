A few teams stick out as being obvious candidates to lead the NFL in wins in the 2025 season.

Leading the NFL in wins really doesn't mean anything - we have seen nine and 10-win teams win the Super Bowl, so finishing the regular season atop the league means nothing when the playoffs roll around, as anything can happen in the postseason.

Well, leading the league in wins is still impressive nonetheless. Let's look at the three most obvious teams that could lead the NFL in wins.

NFL Predictions: Teams that could lead the league in wins in the 2025 season

Buffalo Bills

Winning 13 games in 2024, the Buffalo Bills did get better in the offseason on defense and actually have one of the easier schedules in the NFL. Buffalo has made the regular season look quite easy in the Josh Allen era and could again be in line for a massive season. Buffalo winning 14 games or more is absolutely on the table as they seek to finally make a run to the Super Bowl.

Washington Commanders

Going 12-5 in the 2024 NFL Season, the Washington Commanders saw Jayden Daniels put up the best rookie QB season in the history of the league, and while they have more room to regress than progress, this team is now a well-oiled machine and have been wheeling and dealing recently, adding Marshon Lattimore back in 2024 and also adding Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel via trade this offseason.

Washington could be an obvious team that launches to the top of the NFL hierarchy and leads the league in wins.

Winning 15 games in 2024 and tying for first in the NFL in wins, the Detroit Lions could again be atop the NFL. They quite literally just did it last year despite suffering an insane amount of defensive injuries. Detroit did lose both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, but the roster is still atop the NFL, and it's not like this team had many roster holes to begin with.

In a season where Detroit will have to try to adapt without Glenn and Johnson, they could stack up a ton of wins yet again and lead the league.