AFC North Power Rankings: Ranking the division following intense Week 11
The AFC North is going to come down to two teams, but after Week 11, the power rankings are beginning to take shape. One of the biggest games this season was the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. It was a typical AFC North game and was also for sole possession of first place in the division as we approach Week 12.
The Cincinnati Bengals played on Sunday Night Football, and the Cleveland Browns played in New Orleans against the Saints. The AFC North was seen by some as a division where all four teams could finish with a winning record again, but that is far from the case thus far.
Let's rank the division as we close out Week 11 and approach Week 12.
4. Cleveland Browns (2-8)
Jameis Winston somehow threw for nearly 400 yards and completed 30 passes, but the Cleveland Browns had just 14 points to show for it in a blowout loss against the New Orleans Saints of all teams. The Browns are clearly out of it and are surely headed toward a rebuild in 2025 and beyond.
It's a shame, as the team kind of kicked Baker Mayfield to the curb and traded for Deshaun Watson, which is turning into the worst transaction in the history of the NFL. The Browns have a very good coaching staff and a solid roster, but the QB play has just thrown this team off. Watson tore his Achilles several weeks ago, so it's unclear how this team will try to fix the QB room going forward.
They are clearly the worst team in the AFC North but could play spoiler down the stretch.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (4-7)
Folks, the Cincinnati Bengals are bad. They're not good! This team can't stop a nosebleed and won't make the playoffs this season. Why can't we just accept that this team won't go on a run the rest of the way? They'll likely have to win out, and with this latest loss, they are now below the Colts and the Dolphins in the AFC Playoff Picture.
This team needs to totally rebuild their defense, and they're clearly playing hardball with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins' contracts. Cincinnati is flat-out bad. And it's honestly a shame that the defense is all of a sudden horrific, as QB Joe Burrow is having the best season of his career. When we talk about the playoff picture, let's not include the Bengals anymore.
2. Baltimore Ravens (7-4)
The Baltimore Ravens again played a sloppy football game and lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was kind of embarrassing loss, as the Steelers didn't even score a touchdown. QB Russell Wilson also threw an interception in the end zone, and it's not like the Steelers were moving the ball up and down the field. Too many little mistakes from Baltimore was the deciding factor here.
And Justin Tucker missing two field goals did not help things. Baltimore is now 7-4, but trail the Steelers by two games in the loss column and are falling toward being a Wild Card team in the AFC this season. They could make some sort of late-season push, but the Ravens do have a bad passing defense and can't seem to get out of their own way sometimes.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2)
How about the Pittsburgh Steelers? I mean, this team benched Justin Fields about a month ago and proceeded to not lose a step. They're now 8-2 on the season and actually have a legitimate shot to earn the first seed in the AFC. Russell Wilson is playing good-not-great football, and the defense is yet again among the best in the NFL.
They're clearly the best team in the AFC North, as the Steelers really embarrassed Lamar Jackson and the Ravens in Week 11. It'll be interesting to see if Wilson can continue playing good enough and if the defense can still hold their own. It's actually insane to think that the Steelers signed Russell Wilson for the veteran minimum and are getting this type of production.
He's not at all their long-term answer, but this could be fun for another season or two. Will the Steelers hold onto their AFC North lead?