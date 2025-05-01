AFC South Power Rankings: Young QBs highlight an ultra-weak division

Maybe the weakest division in football, the AFC South is littered with young quarterbacks and unproven teams. Let's power rank it here. On the flip side, this division could actually be one of the more fun ones in the league if some of these unproven teams catch a spark.

The Houston Texans have taken ownership over this division for two years now, and they could be in line to win it for a third year in a row in 2025.

Let's power rank the division here.

AFC South Power Rankings: It could truly be anyone's division in 2025

4. Tennessee Titans

Taking Cam Ward first overall was a solid step, but this team still has everything to prove. Unless Ward carves a historically good rookie season, we are likely to again see the Tennessee Titans winning a handful of games in the 2025 NFL Season. They are last in our power rankings.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Maybe the worst overall QB situation in the league, it's likely that one of Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson starts for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. Either way, Indy isn't going to win a ton of games unless Richardson somehow puts it all together or Jones can... not be awful.

The roster itself is quite good, so there could be a lot of lost potential if the QB room can't figure it out.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be one of the more fun teams in the NFL in 2025, as they were able to nab Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft and have a young offensive head coach in Liam Coen. Is this finally what Trevor Lawrence needed to see his potential?

The Jags roster is also better than you think, so a quick turnaround could be in order.

1. Houston Texans

Winning the division for two years in a row now, the Houston Texans have oddly gone 10-7, won the division, and won a single playoff game in each of the last two seasons. They've turned into the perfectly "good not great" team in the NFL.

The offensive line needed an overhaul, but I'm not sure it's any better on paper as we head through the NFL offseason. Houston should win the division for a third year in a row, but they don't yet feel like Super Bowl contenders.