Aggressive first round trade help New York Giants declare war in NFC East

After a rocky 2024 offseason filled with questionable decisions and underwhelming results, the New York Giants entered the 2025 NFL Draft with something to prove—and they delivered with force.

The front office, led by general manager Joe Schoen, made aggressive moves to reshape the roster and reclaim the franchise’s trajectory, signaling a clear intent to move beyond last year’s missteps.

Much of the scrutiny from 2024 centered around the team’s decision to invest in veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. While the pair offered depth and experience, neither is a long-term solution. Their presence created more questions than answers for a fanbase desperate for clarity at the game’s most important position.

Armed with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants resisted the urge to reach for a quarterback in a top-heavy class. Instead, they stayed disciplined and landed a potential defensive superstar in Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.

Known for his elite speed, raw power, and disruptive presence, Carter will join a fearsome defensive front alongside Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. This trio instantly gives the Giants one of the most dangerous defensive fronts in the NFC and lays the foundation for a unit that can dominate for years.

But Schoen and the Giants weren’t finished.

The New York Giants made a perfect decision in trading up for Jaxson Dart

Later in the first round, New York made a bold move, trading with the Houston Texans to secure the 25th overall pick. With highly regarded quarterback Shedeur Sanders still on the board, many assumed he would be selected.

Instead, the Giants bet big on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart—a decision that caught some off guard but thrilled others. Dart, praised by numerous analysts as the most complete quarterback in this class, offers athleticism, arm talent, and leadership qualities that project well at the next level.

The message was clear: the Giants are determined to right the wrongs of the 2024 offseason. They didn’t just draft for need—they drafted for identity. In one night, they added a defensive enforcer and a potential franchise quarterback, representing the future of a team trying to reestablish itself as a contender.

Now, the real work begins. But if Thursday night was any indication, the Giants are finally moving in the right direction.