Baker Mayfield's brutally honest comments may spice up the 2027 QB carousel

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not make franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield the type of contract offer he was looking for before the start of training camp, and Mayfield didn't like it.

At all...

Mayfield took the podium at Buccaneers training camp, and as he has been throughout this whole process, was very open and honest about the way he is feeling about the way it's being handled. Mayfield had previously set an official deadline of the start of training camp for a new deal, and said that once it was time for football, there would be no more talks.

After stating he feels "disrespected" and even "undervalued" by the Buccaneers, it's possible that Mayfield could add another layer of intrigue to the already highly anticipated 2027 quarterback carousel.

Baker Mayfield might unexpectedly be available in 2027 after not reaching a new deal with the Buccaneers

The 2027 NFL Draft class is already one of the most exciting we've had in recent memory at the quarterback position, but throwing Mayfield's name into the carousel next offseason would be really intriguing.

Not including some of the players who could be traded, a handful of notable free agents and incoming NFL Draft prospects include the likes of Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Arch Manning, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Julian Sayin, Darian Mensah, and a handful of others in the mix.

If you need a quarterback, the 2027 offseason might be the perfect place to find one.

Since he joined the Buccaneers in 2023, Mayfield has not missed a game and has made two Pro Bowls, ranking 3rd in the NFL in total passing yards over the last three seasons. He threw 41 touchdowns in the 2024 season and finished 11th in the league in MVP voting.

His numbers took a step back last year, which is likely why the Bucs are hesitant to pay him the type of money he wants. And you can hear from Mayfield yourself:

"To feel disrespected a little bit, and that's really the disappointing part."



Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's full statement on not having a new contract heading into training camp ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wIRBMuHVCj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2026

Although there could be more to it, the Buccaneers might see some of the writing on the wall for the current version of the team, and maybe they're anticipating a soft "relaunch" coming after this season.

This very much feels like a make-or-break year for head coach Todd Bowles, and with Mayfield now 31 going on 32 next offseason, it's reasonable to assume that the Buccaneers don't really want to make a long-term, massive financial commitment.

Mayfield told ESPN that the Bucs did offer him a two-year deal, which wasn't what he was looking for.

The Buccaneers and Mayfield could come back to the negotiating table after the season, especially if Mayfield has a great year, and come to an agreement. But the way Mayfield is talking, it feels like there could be too many hurdles to clear.

In the event he ends up leaving the Buccaneers, he would be one of the most coveted free agents on the market, and any number of teams would be lining up to sign him. Right now, that's a big "if", but the way Mayfield is speaking, it sounds more like this year will be his last dance with the Buccaneers before he is off to greener pastures.