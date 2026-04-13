Bears give Caleb Williams even more help with insane NFL Mock Draft haul

The Chicago Bears, after years of being one of the main laughingstocks of the NFL, silenced a lot of haters with an 11-win season, but it didn't just stop there. They won the NFC North and did make a run into the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

First-year head coach Ben Johnson quickly turned this team around, and it could not be more obvious that Johnson is the right man to lead this team in the future. Quarterback Caleb Williams, while seeing a drop in his completion percentage, did seem to operate more efficiently in year two.

It would not be a shock if the Bears took a further step in 2026 and dipped into Super Bowl contention. With Williams now in the middle of his rookie deal, the time is now for General Manager Ryan Polesr to continue loading this roster up with talent. Let's see how we do in this mock draft.

Chicago Bears mock draft pours more resources into helping Caleb Williams on offense

25. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is an immediate threat in the NFL. He's an insanely agile player who excels at separating with his suddness and quickness. With the Bears having traded DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears, there could be an open spot in the wide receiver room for an addition.

Concepcion could join a couple of other young players in Luther Burden and Rome Odunze as long-term fixtures and pass-catchers for Williams.

57. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price is a smooth runner and could step into some sort of role with the Bears immediately. The Bears have D'Andre Swift under contract for one more season, but you'd have to wonder about his future with a younger Price in the mix.

Alongside Kyle Monangai, the Bears, either way, project to have another efficient rushing attack.