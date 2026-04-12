2026 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos land an insane haul without a first-round pick

The Denver Broncos may have made the biggest move this offseason by trading for Jaylen Waddle. Ideally, this move allows the Broncos to continue to stand atop the AFC and perhaps even see Bo Nix make a huge leap in year three.

While Nix's passing production took a bit of a hit in 2025, the Broncos dropped the ball more than most teams, so a lot of it boiled down to his teammates not catching enough footballs. The team was also missing a no. 1 weapon like Waddle, so all around, this acquisition made a lot of sense.

This does leave the Broncos without a first-round pick and a third-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, and the team actually has some of the least valuable draft capital in the NFL this year. Despite this truth, the Broncos managed to come away with a very strong haul in this mock draft.

Denver Broncos updated mock draft proves team can land top haul with limited capital

62. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter is a pure nose tackle prospect but is also one heck of a player. Turning 24 years old this summer, Hunter will be an older rookie, but he's got the raw power and size to be an immediate contributor, especially on early downs.

Perhaps someone who could be a long-term DJ Jones' replacement, Hunter is bigger than Jones and does still feature enough power and push to get into the backfield and collapse pockets.

111. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

An underrated name at tight end this cycle, Sam Roush is already a true in-line player, meaning he can line up next to the tackle spot and act as a blocker. This is something the Broncos have been missing, but coupled with receiving ability.

A 'complete' tight end is not something the Broncos currently have, but Roush can project as one with the right coaching. Denver is again given a high-end tight end class. Last year, there were a ton of draftable tight ends, but the Broncos only managed Caleb Lohner, a former basketball player.

With 2026 being another strong tight end class, there aren't any excuses for the Broncos to get someone.