Bears may have gotten the steal of NFL Draft with WR Luther Burden III

The Chicago Bears may have the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft, as the early returns for Luther Burden III are quite encouraging. Burden was largely seen as a first-round pick approaching the draft in late-April, but GM Ryan Poles was able to use pick 39 on the polarizing player.

There were definitely some diverse opinions out on Burden, but he does profile similarly to someone like Deebo Samuel at the NFL level. And for head coach Ben Johnson, Burden is yet another weapon he can deploy in what appears to be one of the most talented units in the NFL.

The Bears have Burden, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift, Cole Kmet, and Colston Loveland. It's an offense takeover in Chicago, but it's Burden who has been making the most headlines.

Rookie WR Luther Burden III has been impressing as of late on the Chicago Bears

Here is the latest report about Luther Burden III and what he's done thus far for the Bears:

#Bears rookie WR Luther Burden III has earned strong praise over the last week for the work he’s put in to grasp Ben Johnson’s offense, along with his attention to detail.



Several Chicago coaches tell me there’s no hiding Burden’s immense talent … it’s far better than where he… pic.twitter.com/AE4Exgl6WM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2025

This is honestly amazing news for Bears' fans, and while they have other issues to sort out, this team could be on the right track. Defensively, Chicago is fine - they'll be a good unit in 2025 and could flirt with top-10 status. Dennis Allen is a high-quality defensive coordinator, and he's got a ton of talent to work with.

But it's been the offense that has come center-stage for Chicago. Ben Johnson was hired for a reason, and it's to develop Caleb Williams and get this unit on the right track. Caleb Williams may end up being the single-most important player in Chicago sports. His rookie season was sloppy to say the least, so I guess Luther Burden III having himself a stellar offseason really won't matter as much if Williams doesn't play well and can't get his playmakers the ball consistently.