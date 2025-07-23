Bears' QB Caleb Williams breakout in 2025 (but not at all why you think)

People love to hate on Caleb Williams, but he could be ready to put the NFL on notice in 2025. In his rookie season, the young passer dealt with a ton of dysfunction and went 5-12 in all 17 games started. On paper, he didn't play too poorly. Tossing 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions is a very good ratio, and his completion percentage of 62.5% wasn't bad for a rookie, either.

However, Williams did get sacked a ton, and the entire operation just felt sloppy. Well, in the offseason, the Bears revamped their interior offensive line by adding Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Joe Thuney. They also hired Ben Johnson as the head coach to try and stabilize things on that side of the ball, but while those additions are excellent, there could be a hidden reason why Williams breaks out in 2025.

People aren't really talking about it, either...

Caleb Williams ended the 2024 NFL Season on quite a tear

While his passing numbers weren't gaudy, they were quite good. Over his final eight games, which is about half the season, Williams threw 11 touchdowns on just one interception. He also ran for 253 yards.

If you take the final eight games from Williams and average them over a 17-game season, he'd have been on pace for 23 touchdowns, two interceptions, a 95.3 passer rating, and 538 rushing yards. This was production from last year, when the Bears offense was a total mess.

It is worth considering just how good Caleb Williams and the offense can be with a stabilized OL, proven offensive mind running the show, and even more additions at the playmaking positions, as Chicago added Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Again, people love to hate on Caleb Williams, but there could be something special brewing in Chicago.