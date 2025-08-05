Ben Johnson's recent Chicago Bears' comments is terrible news for fans

Ben Johnson has a huge task on his hands with coaching the Chicago Bears, and his recent comments indicate as much. It's no secret why the Bears hired Ben Johnson and what they want him to do.

Between that major hiring and all of their other offensive moves, Chicago is finally trying substantive things to get this unit on the right track. With Caleb Williams under center, an improved offensive line, and what is truly a deep stable of playmakers, the Bears seem to have everything it takes to field an efficient offense in 2025.

However, fans might want to shield their eyes from Ben Johnson's recent comments after their Sunday practice.

The Chicago Bears' offense is clearly still a work in progress

Here is Ben Johnson talking about the Chicago Bears' offensive performance during their Sunday practice:

"It was sloppy -- sloppier than we were hoping we would be at this point," he said,via the Chicago Sun-Times. - Ben Johnson

These are honestly harsh words from Johnson, but I guess this could also indicate that he does have high expectations for that side of the ball. The defense is going to be in great hands with Dennis Allen running the show. Chicago has also not really had many issues fielding a competent defense in recent years.

In 2024, the Bears' offense was disastrous, but Caleb Williams was still able to throw 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions, which is efficient. If the Bears are able to get their offense figured out in 2025, this team will be good enough to sneak into the NFC playoff picture, but if not, you would have to wonder if GM Ryan Poles loses his job and if the team has to get even more bold to fix that side of the ball.

Caleb Williams is also still a question mark, and him leading a sloppy offense in his second NFL offseason is not super promising.