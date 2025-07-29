Bengals are making a massive assumption that could determine their fate

If you ask Cincinnati Bengals stars like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, you might get one type of answer with regard to how the team goes about doing its business. If you ask Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson, you might get a different answer completely.

The Bengals have a certain way of going about business, and you can tell that they are in completely uncharted waters at this point. The Bengals had never given out a contract worth even a total of $65 million in franchise history. Then they gave Burrow a record-setting contract worth $275 million in total money and over $219 million in guaranteed cash.

Since then, they've handed out a pair of contracts worth more than $100 million in total money to Ja'Marr Chase ($161 million) and Tee Higgins ($115 million). Again, this is new territory for the franchise, and perhaps that makes it understandable that they apparently don't know what they're doing with regards to their best player on defense.

Trey Hendrickson isn't at Bengals training camp. He's in Florida holding out with a contract issue. The Bengals and Hendrickson have had discussions about a new deal but they are currently at an impasse over the structure of guaranteed money. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals are under the assumption that Hendrickson will be part of their team in 2025 despite where things currently stand.

Bengals are assuming Trey Hendrickson will return to the fold at some point

The Bengals do expect to be better collectively as a defense -- have more depth and felt tackling can greatly improve. They are assuming Hendrickson will be part of tha equation. https://t.co/qholVEe3Dp — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 29, 2025

Are the Bengals making an assumption that Hendrickson will give in to their demands, or that they will eventually come around to his? That's going to be a tough pill to swallow on either side, but with the investments the Bengals made on the offensive side of the ball, how could they possibly justify any chance of Hendrickson not suiting up for them this year?

Being in a championship window is rare in today's NFL, and the Bengals have had an extensive window since 2021. The defense in Cincinnati was so bad last year that the team fired coordinator Lou Anarumo and replaced him with Al Golden. They feel like they have young players who can progress for them on that side of the ball, but Hendrickson is the key catalyst for everything they're doing.

Getting him back is not just a want, but a desperate need.

As of right now, it would be surprising if Hendrickson returned without his contract demands being met. If the Bengals are expecting him back, then perhaps they're just waiting on Hendrickson to accept their offer. Or maybe they know they'll eventually have to relent and give him what he wants, or risk missing out on another year of the window they currently find themselves in.