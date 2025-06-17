Bengals making last-ditch effort to save face with Trey Hendrickson?

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be making a last-ditch effort to save things with Trey Hendrickson.

To the surprise of no one, the Cincinnati Bengals have gotten themselves into a bit of a situation with multiple contracts. Rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart does not have his deal, and obviously, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson also doesn't have an extension.

There is still a scenario where both players aren't on the field for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, but some recent news indicates that the Bengals understand the urgency and are making a last-ditch effort to try and save things here.

Bengals and Hendrickson have resumed contract talks

Here is more from Ben Baby of ESPN:

"The two sides have resumed communication on his contract and future with the team, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. Hendrickson, who is coming off an All-Pro season and was the NFL's sack leader with 17.5 in 2024, says he remains steadfast in his desire for a long-term contract extension.



But this is a positive turn in what has been a fierce stalemate. Hendrickson did not participate in any of the team's offseason workouts, including last week's mandatory minicamp. By missing the three-day session, Hendrickson was subject to fines of nearly $105,000." Ben Baby

Resuming contract talks is definitely better than not, but does this also mean that the Bengals front office and ownership can put their cheapness aside and actually get a deal done? Hendrickson is surely looking for a deal around $30 million per year, but he could desire more. He's been a top-tier pass-rusher in the NFL during his Bengals tenure and is their best defensive player by a mile.

Not getting a deal done after these most recent talks resumed could be the final nail in the coffin, as Trey Hendrickson and his camp could have had enough at that point and request a trade. They also might be willing to holdout if these negotations don't lead to anything.

The four-time Pro Bowler has earned these Pro Bowls in each season of his Bengals tenure. He's got 57 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, and 112 QB hits in 65 games for Cincy. Without him in the lineup, the already-terrible Bengals defense could totally bottom out.

And the broader impact here is that it'll be another prime year of the Joe Burrow era wasted and spun down the drain. Cincinnati must, under all circumstances, get this deal done.