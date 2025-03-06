The Cincinnati Bengals seem poised to trade stud defensive end Trey Hendrickson after four years with the team. Here is a mock draft after this news. The cheap Bengals are doing the cheap thing again. Many wondered if the team would be able to extend all of Hendrickson, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase this offseason.

And while teams can absolutely play a measly three players a ton of money, the Bengals simply can't. They are a cheaply and poorly-run NFL franchise, period. Now poised to trade their best defensive player in quite some time, Cincinnati will need to hit on some players in the 2025 NFL Draft if they hope to field at least an average defense this coming season.

Would this 2025 NFL Mock Draft put the Bengals back on the right track?

Bengals mock draft: Team reloads after Trey Hendrickson trade request

17. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

We kickoff this Bengals mock draft with Derrick Harmon, the talented defensive tackle from Oregon. This is a solid start for Cincinnati, and it's important to remember that they can also dip into free agency as well to make multiple defensive signings - they have done that before.

49. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Benjamin Morrison is the team's pick here in the second round. Frankly, the Bengals have to get better all across their defense. It was among the worst units in the NFL in 2024 and more or less 'sold' the season. Joe Burrow played at an MVP level but really does not have much to show for it. The Bengals front office owes it to the offense to fix the defense.

81. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

Let's address the WR room a bit here. Jalen Royals is great value here with the 81st overall selection. The Bengals should be able to get a deal done with Tee Higgins, but I guess you never know. Adding another weapon for Joe Burrow still has to be on the table despite their need for a defensive overhaul this offseason.