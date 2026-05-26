Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC East team in the 2026 NFL Offseason

The 2026 NFL season is slowly but surely approaching. Before you know it, it will be Week 1 and the beginning of the league's 107th campaign.

Dating back to realignment in 2002, there have been a combined 24 AFC East championships. The reigning division winners from New England lead the way with 17 titles, with the Buffalo Bills a distant second (5).

The New York Jets last finished first in 2002, and the Miami Dolphins captured the AFC East in 2008.

Here’s a look at each of the four franchises in terms of each club’s top newcomers as well as its biggest loss this offseason.

Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 AFC East teams

Buffalo Bills

Best addition: WR D.J. Moore

General manager Brandon Beane swung a deal with the Bears to obtain the proven performer, who hasn’t missed a game since his third season with the Panthers in 2020. In eight NFL seasons, Moore has totaled 608 receptions for 8,213 yards (13.5 average) and 41 scores. During Chicago’s two-game playoff run this past season, Moore was targeted 15 times and caught 11 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Biggest loss: G David Edwards

The former fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, who earned a Super Bowl ring with Sean McVay’s team in 2021, spent the past three seasons in Buffalo. This offseason, he inked a four-year, $61 million deal (via Spotrac) with the New Orleans Saints. Edwards as Pro Football Focus’ 22nd-ranked guard in 20254, due mainly to the fact he was PFF’s No. 12 player at his position when it came to pass protection.

Miami Dolphins

Best addition: LB Jacob Rodriguez

In 2025, the Dolphins got a First Team All-Pro year from linebacker Jordyn Brooks. However, he’s been the subject of trade speculation as he enters the final year of his current contract. New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan used a second-round pick on Rodriguez, who in his final season at Texas Tech totaled 128 tackles, one sack, four picks, seven forced fumbles and returned one of his two fumble recoveries for a TD.

Biggest loss: S Minkah Fitzpatrick

The 11th pick in the 2018 draft had two separate stints with the ‘Fins, and comes off a season in which he finished fourth on the team with 74 defensive stops despite missing the final three games of 2025. He was sent to the rival Jets for a 2026 seventh-round pick as Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley are overhauling the team. The ‘Fins used the selection on University of Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn.

New England Patriots

Best addition: S Kevin Byard

The Patriots finished with just 19 takeaways in 17 regular-season games in 2025, which included just 10 interceptions. Meanwhile, the Bears totaled a league-high 23 picks, and Byard led the NFL with seven of those thefts. The three-time Pro Bowler and three-time First Team All-Pro has totaled a combined 36 picks (1 TD) and six fumble recoveries (1 TD) in 10 seasons with Tennessee, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Biggest loss: WR Stefon Diggs

The club opted to part ways with the 11-year pro after just one season. After missing the final nine games and playoffs with Houston in 2024, Diggs responded with team-highs in catches (85) and receiving yards (1,013) and reached the end zone four times for Mike Vrabel’s club. He also totaled 14 receptions for 110 yards and one TD during the Pats’ four-game Super Bowl run. For now, Diggs remains on the open market.

New York Jets

Best addition: WR Omar Cooper Jr.

Jets’ general manager Darren Mougey picked three players in the first round: Edge rusher David Bailey, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and a national champion wide receiver from Indiana University. Cooper’s final season with the Hoosiers saw him play in 16 games, totaling 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus ran three times for 74 yards and one score. He averaged 14.0 yards per play from scrimmage in 2025.

Biggest loss: PK Nick Folk

This may be a surprise for some, but the 18-year pro was highly effective in his return to the Green and White this past season. Folk connected on all 22 PAT attempts, and missed only one field goal in 29 tries. Combine his first stint with the Jets from 2010-16, and he’s the franchise’s second-leading scorer with 835 points. Now with Atlanta, Folk ranks 16th in NFL history with 1,826 points, and 12th with 431 field goals.