Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC West team in 2026

It was an interesting 2025 season for the AFC West. The Denver Broncos won their first division title and playoff game for first time since 2015. The Los Angeles Chargers reached the postseason for the second consecutive year something they hadn’t done since winning four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09.

It was also lousy business as usual for the Las Vegas Raiders as the team finished in the basement of the division for the second consecutive year. Of course, the real shocker was the reigning AFC West and conference champion Kansas City Chiefs seeing their nine-year postseason streak come crashing down via a 6-11 finish.

Some big names have joined the division in 2026, led by 2025 national champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Raiders) and the reigning Super Bowl MVP (Chiefs).

Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 AFC West teams

Denver Broncos

Best addition: WR Jaylen Waddle

The defending AFC West champions were the least-busy of any team in the division this offseason. However, Sean Payton’s club did make a major move in the acquisition of Waddle. The Broncos gave the Miami Dolphins a first-, third-, and fourth-round pick in April for the productive wideout and a fourth-round draft choice. It’s another toy for quarterback Bo Nix, who had his share of late-game heroics in ’25.

Biggest loss: DE John Franklin-Myers

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, he was part of Sean McVay’s first Super Bowl team that season. Franklin-Myers missed all of ’19 due to injury and was waived by the club in August. He joined the Jets in 2020, was traded to the Broncos in 2024 and came up with a combined 14.5 sacks the past two seasons. He’s now a member of the rebuilding Titans via a three-year contract.

Kansas City Chiefs

Best addition: RB Kenneth Walker III

In Super Bowl LX versus the Patriots, Walker carried 27 times for 135 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards in the Seattle Seahawks’ 29-13 win. He became the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP honors since Denver’s Terrell Davis in 1997 (XXXII). Now he’s a member of Andy Reid’s backfield and the sense is that he could bring up big numbers in terms of a runner and a pass catcher in the Chiefs’ offense.

Biggest loss: CB Trent McDuffie

Kansas City has leaned on its defense as of late opposed to Patrick Mahomes carrying the load. It paid off with back-to-back Super Bowl wins in 2022 and ‘23. McDuffie was part of those title teams, but was dealt to the Rams in March. The Chiefs obtained four draft choices—three in 2026 and a third-rounder in 2027. In four seasons, he’s totaled three picks, 34 passes defensed, 5.5 sacks, and All-Pro honors in 2023.

Best addition: C Tyler Linderbaum

The Ravens had a pair of first-round draft choices in 2022 in safety Kyle Hamilton and Linderbaum. Both turned out to be Pro Bowl players, but Baltimore gambled by not picking up the fifth year-option for the standout pivot. He got big money from the Silver and Black. The former University of Iowa standout gives immediate credibility to the league’s worst offensive line this past season via Pro Football Focus.

Biggest loss: G Dylan Parham

Parham was definitely a bright spot on that Raiders’ aforementioned offensive line, but now he’s a member of the New York Jets via a two-year deal. The 2022 third-round pick from the University of Memphis played in a total of 64 games on the interior of Las Vegas’ front, making a total of 63 starts. The Raiders have a new head coach (Klint Kubiak) and numerous changes on the interior of the offensive line.

Los Angeles Chargers

Best addition: C Tyler Biadasz

Speaking of centers, it was somewhat surprising that the Commanders opted to make Biadasz a salary cap casualty before the start of free agency. Chargers’ Joe Hortiz wasted little time scooping up the six-year veteran, who spent the past two seasons in Washington after a four-year stint in Dallas. A fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2020, the former University of Wisconsin standout was a Pro Bowler in 2022.

Biggest loss: OLB Odafe Oweh

During the 2025 season, Hortiz obtained Oweh from the Ravens. He responded with 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games with the team and added three more QB traps in the team’s ugly playoff loss at New England. He got big money from Washington (4 years, $100 million). While his production will be missed, but he was out of the Chargers’ price range. The Bolts still have Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.