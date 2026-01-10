Biggest concern for every NFC team approaching the 2025 NFL Playoffs

Like the AFC, the NFC appears to be wide open in 2025, and the first two playoff games this year will be NFC matchups. Just a few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Rams seemed poised to run away with the NFC West title and the conference's top seed, but two late-season losses has really thrown a wrench into the playoff picture.

And while the Rams should be able to beat the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles did lose to them about a month ago, which is wild to think about. With all of that said, the conference could still feature two mainstay-type of teams in the conference championship game, and one would be shocked if a team like the Rams or Philadelphia Eagles made it to the Super Bowl this year.

Let's dive into one major concern for each NFC team approaching the 2025 playoffs.

1 major concern for every NFC team approaching 2025 NFL Playoffs

Seattle Seahawks - Sam Darnold in big games

Sam Darnold hasn't been great in bigger games since the start of the 2024 NFL Season, and his late-season collapse last year seemed to be a reason why the Minnesota Vikings decided to move on. Darnold's performance in the playoffs is one to watch here.

Chicago Bears - Run defense and the passing game

These two things are what the Chicago Bears don't do well. They can't stop the run well and struggle to establish consistency in the passing game. There is a scenario where the Bears' defense gives up a lot of points, which would force the Bears to abandon their run game.

Do we trust this passing attack in the playoffs, though, if it needs to come alive? Probably not.

Philadelphia Eagles - Overall offensive regression

The Philadelphia Eagles have seen a pretty notable offensive regression here in 2025. The unit is averaging just 22.3 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league. The passing game was again uninspiring with Jalen Hurts, and Saquon Barkley regressed hard from his 2024 season. Philly isn't scaring anyone.

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young

Can we please be serious about Bryce Young? He's a bad quarterback who just barely played well enough so his team could finish with a losing record. If the NFC South was a normal division, the Panthers would have finished third. It's been a fun story, but this team is suffering at the most important position in sports.

Los Angeles Rams - Defensive regression

The LA Rams are 3-3 over their last six games and have allowed 27.8 points per game during that stretch, forcing just six turnovers. In their first 11 games, they forced 20 turnovers and allowed just 16.3 points per game. It's a clear regression, and if it continues in the playoffs...

San Francisco 49ers - Overall roster talent

This has been an issue all season, as the San Francisco 49ers have not only lost key players to injury, but didn't exactly field a great roster to begin with. The roster was overwhelmed in Week 18 by the Seattle Seahawks, and that's something that will catch up to them in the postseason.

Green Bay Packers - Injuries

Losing stars like Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft will catch up to them in the playoffs, but a ton of player players have gone down, too. The Packers limp into the playoffs at 9-7-1 and could very easily go one-and-done thanks to the Chicago Bears.