Biggest X-factor for all 32 NFL teams for the 2025 season

The 2025 NFL Season is slowly but surely approaching. Let's look at each team's biggest X-factor for this season.

Most teams in the NFL do have reason for optimism in the 2025 season - this league is oozing with parity, and most games are competitive. There is a pretty large 'middle class' in today's NFL, and many of these times can go either way.

We've identified the biggest X-factor for all 32 teams for the 2025 season. Let's dive into those here.

Biggest X-factor for all 32 teams for 2025

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Will Lamar Jackson continue to stay healthy?

Lamar Jackson has played in 33 of 34 regular season games over the last two seasons, so he has been able to avoid the injury bug. In 2021 and 2022, he played in 12 games in each season, so that's kind of when the injury concerns started.

Jackson is only set to enter his age-28 season, so he's still young, but can he keep it up and stay on the field for another full year? If not, the Ravens just aren't going to be contending for anything.

Cincinnati Bengals - What kind of defense will the Bengals field?

We all know how good the offense is - it's arguably the best in the NFL, but it's the defense that's the major wild card here. If the Bengals defense is just average, this team is going to win 10 or more games and compete for the AFC title, but if it's at the same level is was back in 2024, their season is already over.

Pittsburgh Steelers - The QB room

I guess I could just say 'Aaron Rodgers' for this one, as the Pittsburgh Steelers QB room is a massive wild card and will make or break their 2025season.

Cleveland Browns - See above

Maybe the most diverse and dysfunctional QB room in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns themselves probably have no idea what to expect from this room in the 2025 NFL Season. Will the rookies see the field? What's the deal with Kenny Pickett? Will Joe Flacco start? So. Many. Questions!

AFC South

Houston Texans - Offensive line additions/subtractions in the offseason

The Houston Texans overhauled their offensive line in the 2025 NFL Offseason. If they made the right moves, this team could vault to contender status.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Liam Coen

Will the offensive whiz be able to lead this team on the right path and finally figure out how to get the most out of Trevor Lawrence? A ton of pressure is on Liam Coen.

Indianapolis Colts - Anthony Richardson year three leap?

I am not at all buying into the year three hype for Anthony Richardson, but I guess he could take a leap until he doesn't. His performance will be the deciding factor for the Colts 2025 season.

Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward's ceiling as a rookie

The Tennessee Titans won't be any good in 2025, but the ceiling of a rookie Cam Ward can really make their season interesting.