Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are on the cusp of greatness, and this 2025 NFL Mock Draft could actually help Nix win the MVP in 2025. Denver won 10 games in 2024 and made the playoffs; both were firsts since the Super Bowl season back in 2015.

When you look at this roster as a whole, you don't see a lot of needs at all, and they may only truly have one urgent need at running back. It would not be an exaggeration to say that QB Bo Nix could compete for the MVP award in his second year.

He threw for 29 touchdown passes in 2024 and was clearly not working with a great group of playmakers. Let's see if this NFL mock draft gets Nix enough help to win the MVP.

Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: Bo Nix gets enough help to win the MVP award

20. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Matthew Golden is one of the best and most polished wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, and we know that the Broncos have done their homework this offseason with certain WR prospects. While the team's current WR room is on the younger side, it's clearly missing a player.

Golden is a smooth-route runner and could absolutely be the missing piece at this position for Denver. Courtland Sutton is likely to get a contract extension in the coming days or weeks, and Marvin Mims Jr really turned into a productive player during the back half of the 2025 NFL Season.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson on the Denver Broncos might be the best overall fit of an RB prospect on any team in this year's draft. He can do it all and has the makeup of being a 'Joker' in Sean Payton's offense. He might not be available near the bottom of the second round, but you just never know.

The first two picks being Golden and Henderson is already enough help for Bo Nix to takeoff in year two.