The 2025 NFL Season is still months away, but that won't stop us from trying to predict some major award winners in the upcoming season. This is a fun exercise. The major awards in the NFL are always impressive feats for the players who earn them.

Some of the more notable award winners in the 2024 season was Josh Allen winning his first MVP and Saquon Barkley winning the Offensive Player of the Year award. It's also a little bit rare in the NFL to see repeat award winners, so it might not be likely that we see one in the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's try to predict the major award winners for this upcoming season.

Way too early NFL predictions for major award winners in the 2025 season

MVP: Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

I really like Jayden Daniels as the NFL MVP in the 2025 season. What he and the Washington Commanders did in 2024 was something we may never seen again in the NFL. He had the poise of a 10-year veteran and helped the team win 14 total games. This might be the most bet-on player to win the MVP next season.

Offensive Player of the Year: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua has the ceiling to be the best wide receiver in the NFL in a given season, and with Davante Adams in the mix and it being somewhat likely that the LA Rams don't endure brutal injuries, a third year in the NFL for Nacua could yield insane results. Now yes, Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown last year at the position, but having a 2,000-yard rusher did complicate things.

I like Nacua to win the Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr has the luxury of playing in the aggressive defenses of DeMeco Ryans. Back in 2022, Nick Bosa won the DPOY award, and that was the last year than Ryans was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco, so I do like Anderson's chances.

The Texans did sport one of the best pass rushes in the NFL in 2024, and playing next to Danielle Hunter surely makes things easier. How about a third-year player winning the DPOY award in 2025?

Coach of the Year: Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 9-3 finish after starting 1-4 in the 2024 NFL Season. They were dealing with a ton of injuries, so you have to figure that this Rams team may have finished with 12 or 13 wins had they not dealt with all of those injuries in 2024.

The roster got better this offseason, and GM Les Snead has hit some draft picks out of the park. The Rams situation could be ready to burst in a good way, as they are absolutely in the mix for the Super Bowl in 2025. Don't be surprised if the Rams emerge as one of the best teams in the NFL this season.

Comeback Player of the Year: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Even before the hamstring injury in 2024, Dak Prescott wasn't playing all that well, but there is reason to believe that Prescott will get back to his old form. The last time Prescott missed substantial time in a season, he came back the very next year to throw 37 touchdowns and 4,449 yards. Dak Prescott might enjoy trying to quiet the doubters who think he can't play well or whatever argument they try to push.

Let's be honest, here; Dak Prescott has been a very good QB for a long time and has played in 122 games in the regular season. He's going to comeback just fine from this injury and is going to have an efficient season. It'll be enough for him to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2025.