After what has been an active free agency period for the Denver Broncos, let's see if they can put the finishing touches on a Super Bowl roster. Don't look now, but the Broncos have seriously upgraded the weakest parts of their roster already, signing Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga.

Denver isn't messing around and is trying to reach that next step after shocking the NFL world and going 10-7 during the 2024 NFL Season. The next logical move for the Broncos is to try and load up the roster to make a run with Bo Nix being on his rookie deal.

And it would not shock me to see this team find a way to sign Cooper Kupp as well. The Broncos could put the entire league on notice in 2025, and this mock draft could help them get there.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Team breaks through to Super Bowl contender status

20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka is not only a safe NFL Draft prospect, but he's a darn good one and is going to have a very successful NFL career. He comes from a long line of very successful former Ohio State receivers who have made it big in the NFL.

That does bode quite well for Egbuka's chances. He may end up in a crowded WR room if the Denver Broncos do find a way to sign Cooper Kupp, but it's also just another weapon for Bo Nix.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Two picks from Ohio State sees the Denver Broncos using their second-round pick on TreVeyon Henderson, one of two Ohio State RBs who could hear their name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Henderson is a legitimate dual-threat running back and will be able to take on a big load early in his NFL career.

Sean Payton has now added two young, encouraging playmakers to the offense and has given his young QB viable weapons for the present and for the future. The Broncos may have one of the best offensive units in the NFL after these additions.