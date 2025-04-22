2025 NFL Draft: 3 teams that could turn the first round upside down

As we get closer to the 2025 NFL Draft, the rumors and reports are swirling even more. Could a few teams turn Round 1 upside down? There always seems to be some insane fireworks at some point in Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

And the 2025 NFL Draft should not be any different. In just two days, Round 1 will begin, and 32 collegiate prospects will hear their names called. However, there is a ton of uncertainty in this year's draft, and all of this uncertainty can prompt teams to do some crazy things.

Could these three teams turn Round 1 of the NFL Draft upside down?

Denver Broncos

Depending on where you are getting your own NFL Draft news from, you could connect some dots to see that the Denver Broncos might be a wild card team in Round 1. Denver is in a position to make a major move in the first round, as they could be the perfect team to trade up for someone like Ashton Jeanty, the insanely-talented running back from Boise State.

Ian Rapoport also recently indicated that Denver could even move up in Round 1 for a wide receiver, of all positions. Sean Payton is the man running this show, and he has made some bold NFL Draft moves during his time in the NFL and does not care what others think.

Last year, he used the 12th overall pick on Bo Nix, and this was when many people had Nix as a second-round prospect.

New York Giants

The New York Giants could use the third overall pick on Shedeur Sanders if they wanted to, but it feels like they are more likely to take one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at pick three and then try and get back into the first round to grab Sanders.

You honestly have to wonder if their top scenario is reuniting Hunter and Sanders at the NFL level. The primary reason why the Giants could turn Round 1 upside down is how desperate Joe Schoen has to be, as his job could be on the line in the 2025 NFL Season. Schoen has to get bold and could pull off a major move in Round 1.

Kansas City Chiefs

For years now, the Kansas City Chiefs have had picks at the very bottom of each round, and this is not a bad thing, as they have won three Super Bowls since the start of the 2019 NFL Season. This year, the Chiefs have four picks inside the top-100, including picks 31, 63, 66, and 95. They have enough ammo to move up in Round 1, perhaps into the mid or late-teens for a prospect like Colston Loveland, for example.

KC needs another viable weapon on offense and could use a top left tackle prospect as well. This roster is getting too Patrick Mahomes-reliant, and GM Brett Veach might have to get bold to stack this roster with the proper talent to keep the Super Bowl window wide open.