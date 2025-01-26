Bruised Eagles can still win NFC Championship Game without Jalen Hurts

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday, a significant cloud hangs over their chances—quarterback Jalen Hurts’ knee injury. Hurts, who sustained the injury in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams, has been nursing a problematic knee issue that raises serious questions about his effectiveness on the field.

Despite this, there’s still hope for the Eagles, thanks to another superstar who has been pivotal to their success throughout the 2024 season: running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley, a legitimate MVP candidate, has been nothing short of spectacular this year. During the regular season, the former second-overall pick ranked first in carries (345) and rushing yards (2,005), establishing himself as one of the most dominant forces in the NFL. His 15 total touchdowns helped power the offense. They also gave them an edge even against the stingiest defenses.

Barkley’s unique blend of size, speed, and agility makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses, and his versatility allows Philadelphia to utilize him in both rushing and passing schemes. His ability to create mismatches against linebackers, along with his natural ability to read defenses, makes him a valuable asset regardless of who is under center.

Philadelphia Eagles must rely on Saquon Barkley to secure Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles hope Hurts can take the field on Sunday, but his role could be significantly reduced due to the nature of his injury. On Wednesday, he shared expressed his path to recovery.

"I’ve been progressing, taking it a day at a time,” Hurts told the media. If Hurts cannot play at a high level, Barkley will need to carry the load again—just as he did last week in the divisional round. In that game, Barkley put on a clinic, rushing for 205 yards and scoring two touchdowns to help the Eagles secure a hard-fought win and advance to the NFC Championship.

While Hurts expects to take the field, it’s clear that the fate of the Eagles’ postseason run will hinge heavily on Barkley’s performance. If Hurts is limited, Barkley’s ability to step up in both the ground and air game will be crucial to Philadelphia’s chances of advancing to the Super Bowl.

While Hurts’ leadership will always be a factor, the victory will likely rest in Barkley’s hands. He’s proved he has what it takes to carry the Eagles on his back, and Sunday could be his chance to cement his legacy in Philly.