And then there were four. Let's power-rank the remaining starting quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs. The only shock here, really, is Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders being one of the four remaining teams, but here we are.

The 2024 NFL Season is sadly almost over, but that does pave the way for free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. It's clear that there may only be two teams who can legitimately win the Super Bowl now, and to the surprise of no one, both teams are quarterbacked by elite passers.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the remaining quarterbacks in the postseason

4. Jalen Hurts

I think we need to have a talk about Jalen Hurts. He has never been a consistent, NFL-caliber passer. He's never thrown for 4,000 yards in a season and has never thrown for 25 touchdown passes in a season before. When you look at Hurts as a thrower, you simply cannot build an execute a true drop back passing attack with him under center.

There is a reason why the Eagles went out and signed Saquon Barkley and also have one of the best WR duos in the NFL with AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. If the Eagles' defense cannot get it done for a full 60 minutes, getting into a shootout would benefit the Washington Commanders, who have the better QB. Jalen Hurts is the worst QB remaining in the playoffs.

3. Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels has been a total revelation in his rookie season, as the Washington Commanders are in the NFC Championship Game and will face the Philadelphia Eagles for the third time this season. The Commanders can absolutely win this game, but they are just not nearly as talented as the Eagles are.

Daniels is going to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and that isn't up for discussion. Heck, Daniels may already be an elite QB, and if I were you, I would 'buy' stock on Jayden Daniels in the future as an MVP.

Jayden Daniels is just different.

2. Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes turns into a different player when the postseason rolls around. He's already a first-ballot Hall of Famer and might just mess around and lead the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles in a row, which has never been done before.

Mahomes and the Chiefs took care of business against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round and will have a much more formidable foe in the Buffalo Bills coming to town in the AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs have reached in every single season that Mahomes has been the starting QB.

He has not been quite as good overall as the no. 1 QB in our power rankings, though.

1. Josh Allen

Depending on who you ask, Josh Allen is the MVP of the NFL. Allen and the Buffalo Bills feel like they are the best version that they have been, so it might be the year that they win it all. They will have to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, which is no easy ask, but Josh Allen seems to have taken over games at a higher level more this year than in any other year.

Right now, I would legitimately take Allen in this game over Mahomes. Both are excellent, but Josh Allen has the edge in our QB power rankings.