The Buffalo Bills' season has again ended in January. Let's whip up a Bills' mock draft so they can make a Super Bowl run in 2025. Another playoff loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the Bills with more questions than answers.

It'll be interesting to see how Buffalo approaches this coming offseason - this team has made the playoffs every year since 2019. What do they have to show for it? If you ask me, I would make a change at head coach, but that's none of my business.

Buffalo does have a good bit of draft picks at their disposal for the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's whip up a mock draft for the franchise to make a Super Bowl run.

Buffalo Bills mock draft: Shoring up needs to make a Super Bowl run in 2025

30th Pick - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Some youth along the defensive line, Walter Nolen can help turn the page with this Bills old and aging defensive front.

56th Pick - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Another weapon for Josh Allen again helps the Buffalo Bills get younger and more in line with some long-term success. Isaiah Bond is their second-round pick.

62nd Pick - Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

The Buffalo Bills have to get some secondary help, so they grab Kevin Winston Jr from Penn State at pick 62 in this mock draft. How much longer will Damar Hamlin get signifcant snaps? He's just not good.

108th Pick - Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

Buffalo continues with their secondary additions and grab Cobee Bryant with pick 108.

131st Pick - Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Adding another running back to the rotation would help as the weather gets cold. The Buffalo Bills grab Ollie Gordon from Oklahoma State.

171st Pick - Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

Buffalo grabs Smael Mondon Jr at pick 171. He had 57 tackles and four tackles for loss for Georgia in 2024.

175th Pick - Jake Majors, C, Texas

Buffalo heads back into the trenches and grabs center Jake Majors from Texas at pick 175 in their mock draft.

179th Pick - Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

Another Buffalo Bills defensive tackle named Jordan Phillips? Yes, please.

181st Pick - Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon, OT, Florida

Buffalo makes three picks in a row along the trenches and grabs Brandon Crenshaw-Dixon from Florida at pick 181.

208th Pick - Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida

To finish up this 2025 NFL Mock Draft for the Buffalo Bills, they grab Elijhah Badger from Florida. Badger caught 39 passes for 806 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 for the Gators, which is a stellar 20.7 yards per reception.