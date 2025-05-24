Cam Ward hype is already coming way too soon for the Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has barely been in the NFL for a month and hasn't played in a game, yet the premature hype is already spilling in. Teams and fans tend to do this every year with some type of young quarterback, and for the most part, it almost never translates onto the field.

The Tennessee Titans took Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it's not like they had much of a choice, either. Ward was not a great prospect and would absolutely not have been close to the first QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, given how weak the quarterback class was this year, Ward seemed to get elevated. And well, there are already reports coming in about Ward and his apparent great worth ethic.

Are we already doing this?

Here is Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans recently:

"“No. 1 overall pick has been as advertised inside Tennessee's building. They knew he was immensely talented, but I was told that they really even had to kick him out of the offensive coaches room at times and that's not hyperbole. They literally had to kick him out because coaches had other things to do at the time. He is hungry for information. So lately it's been him and Will Levis kind of splitting reps, that will probably be the case in OTAs. I expect that to change once Ward starts to take a hold of that job.”" Jeremy Fowler

We hear these types of reports every single offseason, so let's pump the brakers. Oh wow, a rookie QB is working hard and wants to learn as much as possble?

Please.

I am not rooting one way or another with Cam Ward - I do not have a dog in the fight, but every single starting QB or potential starting QB does this, especially early in their careers, so I have no idea why Cam Ward is any different.

Ward has a lot to clean up with his game and isn't going to be an immediate success in the NFL, but if we just go by the over-hyped offseason reports, some may think he'll take the league by storm. Let's just calm down for a second and see how his rookie season unfolds, as the Tennessee Titans are not that talented and are going to struggle.