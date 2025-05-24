NFL Division Power Rankings: AFC West and NFC North take the top spots?

There are a few divisions in football that stick out as being the best. Let's power rank all eight divisions for the 2025 NFL Season. Divisional football is typically the best and most competitive NFL games in a given season.

And since the NFL playoff seeding will not be changing, the divisions and performing well within are still quite important. As of now, we've got about three and a half months before the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

To pass the time, we ranked all eight divisions.

Ranking NFL divisions heading into the 2025 NFL Season

1. AFC West

The AFC is the best division in football. They had three teams in 2024 win double-digit games and make the playoffs in the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers. Heck, even the Las Vegas Raiders seemed to get better.

And you could also make the argument that this is the best group of head coaches we have seen in a division in perhaps... ever? Pete Carroll, Jim Harbaugh, Andy Reid, and Sean Payton are all coaching in the AFC West. This division is truly loaded.

2. NFC North

The NFC North is right behind the AFC West. The one thing that knocked the NFC North down is their QB situation, as there are still some unknowns with Caleb Williams and JJ McCarthy. The Chicago Bears also have a brand-new head coach in Ben Johnson, so we really do not know how he's going to do.

Still, though, all four teams have a realistic shot at a winning record in 2025 and will definitely make for a tough division.

3. NFC West

The NFC West is third in our division power rankings, as you could argue that all of the Cardinals, 49ers, and Rams are making the playoffs this year. There is some QB stability with three teams, and we did just see how close this division was in the 2024 NFL Season.

If nothing else, while there may not be a legitimately high-end team in the NFC West, the division is quite deep.

4. NFC East

The 2024 NFL Season saw the NFC Championship Game played by two teams in the NFC East, but the main issue here is that the two other teams are quite bad. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have to figure themselves out, as this division is obviously only a two-horse race with the Eagles and Commanders.