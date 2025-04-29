Cowboys seemed interested in major WR move during the 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys do need another wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb, and they could have been close to pulling off a major move during the draft? It seems like for multiple years now, the Cowboys have been searching for another WR, and someone more in the WR2 mold.

As of now, their projected starting wide receivers in three-receiver sets include CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin. Tolbert could definitely has some potential as he enters his fourth year in the NFL, but most can see that another viable body is missing from the position.

And it seems like the Cowboys themselves acknowledge that as well.

The Cowboys seem to have interest in George Pickens

Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that the Cowboys, among other teams, had interest and discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers about George Pickens, their former-best wide receiver who seems to have fallen out of favor a bit.

Teams including the Cowboys had trade discussions with the Steelers surrounding WR George Pickens before and during the draft, @DMRussini reports.



But now, his chances of being dealt are less likely.



More ⤵️https://t.co/heXU8SPq5d pic.twitter.com/tF4pFnsBNX — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) April 29, 2025

Pittsburgh traded a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf and proceeded to give him a deal that, in total, with his former contract, ended up being a five-year, $150 million extension, which is a clear WR1 investment that they probably had in mind for George Pickens at one point.

Pickens does come with an interesting personality, which is something that a potential new team has to deal with, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys would have been fine trying to manage that. Dak Prescott doesn't exactly have a wealth of weapons around him outside of CeeDee Lamb, so George Pickens really would have been useful for this offense.

In the 2025 NFL Season, we could be seeing another year where a top-heavy Cowboys offense is headlined by Dak Prescott feeding the ball to CeeDee Lamb most of the time, but that isn't going to result in sustained success.