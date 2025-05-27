The AFC East is an interesting division. Let's try to predict the ceiling and floor for each team in the 2025 NFL Season. No one is really going to dispute which team is going to win the division in 2025, but the other three teams are all wild cards.

There could be some upstart clubs in this division and perhaps another team with just about everything on the line and everything to lose. We did our best to predict their ceiling and floor record-wise for the 2025 NFL Season.

Let's get into it here.

Ceiling and floor predictions for AFC East teams in the 2025 NFL Season

Buffalo Bills



Ceiling: 15-2

Floor: 11-6

The Buffalo Bills have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL in 2025 and could honestly cruise to 15 wins if the ball bounces their way more often than not and if they beat the teams they should. Buffalo is a juggernaut and will have bigger fish to fry than the regular season.

The floor might be a few wins less, as Josh Allen could potentially experience some turnover issues, and the Bills do seem to get in their own way from time to time.

New England Patriots



Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 6-11

I am a huge fan of the 2025 New England Patriots, and while they are probably not yet ready for the playoffs, Drake Maye could make an astronomical year two jump playing in Josh McDaniels' offense, and the best-case scenario for them could honestly be a double-digit win season. The defense is stout on paper, and much of their success could hinge on Maye.

However, their floor might be another shaky season, as all of the change they have brought forth this offseason could end up taking a while to get used to.

Miami Dolphins



Ceiling: 10-7

Floor: 4-13

I do respect that the Miami Dolphins seemed to prioritize physicality with some of their NFL Draft moves, but the roster itself just isn't all that special. However, we have seen this offense come to life, and it will take Tua Tagovailoa staying on the field for all 17 games for the Dolphins to manage 10 wins.

The floor might see this franchise bottoming-out and perhaps heading toward a clear rebuild in the near future. Tagovailoa could struggle to stay on the field and the defense could end up just not being all that great.

New York Jets



Ceiling: 8-9

Floor: 3-14

The New York Jets are starting Justin Fields at QB, so their ceiling is extremely limited because of that, as they also have a first-year head coach in Aaron Glenn. At best, this team might scrape together eight wins.

The floor could see this team picking in the top-3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, as Justin Fields could end up struggling as he normally does, and Glenn might be enduring a brutal first year as a head coach in the NFL, as it's not always immediate success for the first-year guys. The Jets could be in store for yet another awful season in 2025, but that could help set the stage for long-term success.