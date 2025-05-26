The AFC North may only be a two-horse race as we get closer to the start of the 2025 NFL Season.

In 2024, we saw the Baltimore Ravens stand atop the division, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals not being far behind. Well, a lot can change in the NFL from year to year, so the 2025 season might bring some different outcomes.

We outlined the best and worst-case scenarios record-wise for each team in the rugged and tough AFC North. Let's get into it.

Ceiling and floor predictions for AFC North teams in the 2025 NFL Season

Baltimore Ravens



Ceiling: 15-2

Floor: 9-8

The Baltimore Ravens could have a dominant season and run through their regular season opponents - and they do this nearly every single season. Lamar Jackson could again play out of his mind and emerge, yet again, as a top MVP candidate. However, the worst-case scenario for this team could see them struggling with injuries and also may include Jackson himself missing some time, which he has done before.

We have seen this Ravens team on shakier ground before, but a lot would have to go wrong for them to only muster up nine wins.

Cincinnati Bengals



Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 7-10

If the Cincinnati Bengals can simply field an average defense in the 2025 NFL Season, they could finish with 12 wins. This offense is truly deadly, so their ceiling could see them again atop the AFC. However, a shaky defense and perhaps and offense not quite as good as 2024 may only see the team scratch and claw their way to a mediocre seven-win season.

Pittsburgh Steelers



Ceiling 10-7

Floor: 4-13

The Pittsburgh Steelers could score another 10-win season if they are able to sign Aaron Rodgers, which still seems to be possible. However, their floor could be the first losing season of the Mike Tomlin era, as they would likely start both Mason Rudolph and Will Howard during 2025, which might not amount to many wins.

Cleveland Browns



Ceiling: 6-11

Floor: 1-16

There really isn't much to stay here - the ideal scenario is what one of their rookie QBs shows promise during the 2025 NFL Season and does enough to help lead the team to a half-decent season, perhaps paving the way for a breakout year in 2026.

However, the worst-case scenario is a QB carousel and a team that might be able to grab a singular win. The Browns are downright awful and will probably end up with three or four wins.