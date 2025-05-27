Shedeur Sanders' recent comments prove that he still doesn't get it

Shedeur Sanders is already one of the most controversial QBs in the NFL, and some of his recent comments prove that he just does not get it. Sanders was projected by many to go in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he fell all the way into Round 5 and went to the Cleveland Browns.

He was actually the second QB the Browns took, as Dillon Gabriel went in the third round, which was quite interesting. Sanders is still the 'main guy' in that room, as he's the biggest name and may be in line to start for the team.

However, part of what seems to turn people off with Sanders is his personality, as he seems to rub people the wrong way with what could be an arrogant mindset.

Shedeur Sanders isn't quite getting it...

Speaking recently, Shedeur Sanders talked about some of his experiences in the NFL Draft process:

""They don't care about other people's opinion of you," Sanders said during an interview with Cleveland.com. "They go based off their own — 99% of hatred [directed at me] is toward pops. And then I'm just his son. But [the kids] didn't grow up in an era to where they watched him play. It's just the older generation that does it to me rather than the younger people. Because when I come in person, there's no negativity I see. But it's all over online.



"So, that's why I say I like going [to schools] in person and actually meeting them, and any questions they have, I say, 'Just ask me whatever question you want. Pick any question. No filter, no anything.' That's what they say. And then I just answer whatever they need me to answer."" Shedeur Sanders

Sanders is kind of slinging the blame directly at his father, isn't he? This just doesn't make sense to me. He almost seems to be kind of full of himself and doesn't want to acknowledge that the process he and the people around him took during the draft process was just not appropriate:

Here is Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports breaking down all of this back in April:

Shedeur Sanders clearly thinks very highly of himself, but he doesn't really have the skillset, and never had the college accomplishments to be thinking of himself as he does. Sure, he seems to be quite the confident player, but this confidence seemed to spill over into arrogance. Well, Sanders went in the fifth round and headed to the Cleveland Browns, perhaps buried on the QB depth chart.

If he wants to make a name for himself, he'll have a great opportunity with Cleveland, as he'll have to beat out all of Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. Perhaps some time on the bench in the NFL is what the former Colorado QB needs.