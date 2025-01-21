With the 2024 NFL Playoffs in full swing, let's take a stab at predicting the entire 14-team playoff field for the 2025 NFL Season. Conference championship weekend is quickly approaching, as just four teams remain in the NFL this year.

There is always a good bit of playoff turnover from year to year, and there is sure to be some in the 2025 NFL Season. If you ask me, there does seem to be a bit more parity in the NFC, so it would not shock me to see the NFC's playoff field in 2025 look a lot different than it did this year.

We took the bold task of predicting all 14 playoff teams for the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into it.

NFL Predictions: Projecting all 14 playoff teams for the 2025 NFL Season

AFC Playoff Teams

1. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were among the best teams in the NFL this year and are going to do enough in the 2025 NFL Season to capture the no. 1 overall seed in the AFC. The playoffs might be going through Buffalo. The Kansas City Chiefs' margin for error at the end of certain games didn't seem to be all that big, so a slight regression could be coming.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs still win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season but are only able to capture the no. 2 seed.

3. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans can takeover the AFC South in the 2025 NFL Season. The Texans have to bolster their offensive line and add another wide receiver. They could be a dangerous team next year.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals will find their way back into the postseason in 2025, winning the AFC North partly in thanks to a revamped defense that I am sure is coming soon.

5. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens regress a bit in 2025 but are still able to capture the top Wild Card seed in the AFC. Baltimore got bumped out of the postseason by the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

6. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos do have a ton of room to improve for 2025 and beyond. They aren't able to win the division, but Denver does earn a higher seed in 2025 than they did in 2024 and capture the AFC's sixth seed.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs in 2024 with a solid 11-6 record, but if you ask me, this team has a clear ceiling with Justin Herbert at QB. I do wonder how people would view Herbert if he was, let's say, 6'3" and 215 pounds. To me, his physical profile does a ton of heavy-lifting, and while the Chargers did make the postseason with a good bit of roster holes, I do not see them making a huge jump in 2025.

They will earn the seventh seed in the AFC.

NFC Playoff Teams

1. Washington Commanders

Give me the Washington Commanders to make a huge leap in year two and takeover the NFC. They will not only win the NFC East, but they will also capture the no. 1 seed and have home field advantage during the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers feel like they are a few players away. The Packers have a ton of 'good' players. They need a few great ones and perhaps another year of growth from Jordan Love. They will win the NFC North in 2025 and earn the no. 2 seed.

3. Arizona Cardinals

I really like the Arizona Cardinals in 2025. I correctly predicted that they would double their win total in 2024 and win eight games. This team simply needs more talent, and if they can do that, they'll be in a great spot. Look for the Cardinals to win the NFC West in 2025.

4. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could have something here in Michael Penix Jr. They've got a very good roster in my opinion and could win the weaker NFC South if Penix takes a leap and shows competence in year two. The Falcons capture the NFC South and the fourth seed.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will regress a bit in 2025 and earn a Wild Card seed. The weakness at QB and shaky behavior from their head coach can end up bumping them down a few slots from where they finished in 2024.

6. Chicago Bears

Every year in the NFL, there is always at least one breakout team. In 2025, the Chicago Bears will be one of them. A year two jump from Caleb Williams and a more stable coaching staff can be plenty enough for this talented team to win 10 games and earn a Wild Card.

7. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will kind-of bounce back in 2025 and earn the seventh seed in the NFC. They do have a good bit of work to do this coming offseason, but Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch absolutely know what they are doing - I do not view this team as a Super Bowl contender anymore, but they can absolutely get back into the postseason.