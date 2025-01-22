As the 2024 NFL Season comes to an end, let's power rank the top 10 projected free agents for 2025. There is still some time for teams with pending free agents to re-sign them to long-term deals. The best strategy to take in my opinion is so extend players during the season even before FA begins.

This allows the team to lock the player up without risk of them leaving, and it could also allow the team to get that player on a discount, as teams do tend to overpay on the open market. Right now, though, there does appear to be a good bit of high-profile free agents that could very well hit the open market.

And we power ranked them here.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 10 free agents for 2025 offseason

10. Aaron Jones, RB

Aaron Jones keeps churning out 1,000-yard seasons even as he ages into his 30s. He may only have another year or two of legitimate production left, but Jones is among the best free agents and could probably score something around what Derrick Henry signed for last offseason.

9. DJ Reed, CB

DJ Reed is a very good cornerback and is most definitely going to land a multi-year deal with a CB-needy team in free agency. The Minnesota Vikings would make some sense for Reed, who has been on the New York Jets recently.

8. Haason Reddick, EDGE

Haason Reddick's 2024 season probably lost him some money in 2025. He's still among the best pass rushers in the NFL, but getting a lucrative contract does not feel likely. The talent cannot be disputed, though.

7. Josh Sweat, DE

Josh Sweat has been an above-average player for a long time and has been able to put up some nice production with the Philadelphia Eagles despite playing with a ton of other very productive defensive linemen.

6. Sam Darnold, QB

Sam Darnold is going to get a long-term deal this offseason from a team desperate for stable QB play, but I would be shocked if he sniffed $40 million per season.

5. Jevon Holland, S

One of the top safeties in the NFL, Jevon Holland may not be able to get quite as much as he hopes, as the FA safety market is again quite deep, but he should have several contract offers worth well over $10 million per season.

4. Ronnie Stanley, OT

The long-time Baltimore Ravens' left tackle has finally seemed to put his injury concerns behind him, so Ronnie Stanley could sign a very lucrative multi-year deal in free agency. The New England Patriots would make a lot of sense for Stanley.

3. Chris Godwin, WR

Long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Chris Godwin is a free agent in 2025 but is recovering from a dislocated ankle. I have a feeling he will easily return to 100% and return to how effective he has been during his successful NFL career.

2. Trey Smith, OG

One of the best guards in the NFL. Trey Smith is a free agent in 2025, and I am not sure the Kansas City Chiefs will be able to retain him. Smith has done a ton of winning and may want to capitalize on earnings at this stage of his career.

1. Tee Higgins, WR

It goes without saying that Tee Higgins is probably the best free agent projected. The Cincinnati Bengals are a pretty cheap franchise, so them letting him test the market is likely, and I would not be shocked if he flirted with $30 million per year on a free agency deal.