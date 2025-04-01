The New York Giants may enter the 2025 NFL Draft with an ideal scenario in mind. Could they make these dreams come true in this 7-round mock draft? Even with the Giants signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, could they still come away with a top QB prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft?

It's possible.

GM Joe Schoen has to build for the present while also keeping an eye out for the future as well, which is going to be a tough task. Could he accomplish it in this 7-round NFL Mock Draft?

New York Giants' dreams come true in this 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

3rd Pick - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

With the third pick, the New York Giants pass up on Shedeur Sanders and take Travis Hunter, who is the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft class in the eyes of many. Would Hunter be the right pick for this team? He can play both cornerback and wide receiver and should get run at both at the NFL level.

31st Pick (via KC) - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Boom! The New York Giants trade up three picks to the 31st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they give up pick 99 to move up a few slots with the Kansas City Chiefs. They are able to nab Shedeur Sanders in this scenario. Sanders might not be close to Cam Ward in terms of prospect talent, as he may be a lot closer to someone like Jaxson Dart.

Ideally, the best value for Shedeur Sanders might be somewhere in the 20s or 30s, and GM Joe Schoen makes the bold move to grab Travis Hunter's teammate for the long-term.

65th Pick - Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

Now adding a player who is likely kicking inside to guard, the Giants use pick 65 on Marcus Mbow. The team has to field a competent offensive line in 2025. It might not be likely that Shedeur Sanders plays much this year, but the future is being heavily considered in this NFL Mock Draft.

99th Pick traded to KC Chiefs to move up to pick 31

The Giants gave up pick 99 to move up to the 31st overall selection.

105th Pick - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

Now adding a wide receiver, the New York Giants take Tory Horton from Colorado State. It's clear that the Giants really want to get this thing right for the long-term, but with Russell Wilson likely starting for New York in 2025, many of these moves could also be for present success as well.

154th Pick - Trey Wedig, OT, Indiana

Someone who could potentially develop into a long-term tackle option, the New York Giants take Trey Wedig from Indiana and are again doing a ton of homework and preparation for the future. GM Joe Schoen has really knocked this draft out of the park thus far.

219th Pick - Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

Hitting on the trenches yet again, the New York Giants take Ty Robinson from Nebraska with their second-to-last pick in this NFL Mock Draft. The Giants don't have a great roster and will truly need a little bit of everything to get into a winning state for 2025 and beyond.

246th Pick - Jimmy Horn Jr, WR, Colorado

Finishing off this mock draft, the New York Giants take their third prospect from Colorado and grab Jimmy Horn Jr. Horn is primarily a slot wide receiver.