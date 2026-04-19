Chiefs make a major trade up into the top-5 in latest NFL Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs endured a shockingly bad season in 2025, failing to make the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Not only that, but Mahomes suffered a major knee injury, and it's really not a guarantee that he'll be 100 percent ready for the start of the 2026 season.

This puts a ton of pressure on the front office - General Manager Brett Veach has truly missed on some of these recent draft classes, and it's left the Chiefs with a rather average roster. Given the sudden urgency of the situation, the Chiefs have to hit a grandslam in the draft this year.

Our latest Chiefs mock draft features a major trade up into the top-3 for the Chiefs.

Chiefs get into the top-3 in latest NFL Mock Draft

Chiefs receive: Picks 3 and 65

Cardinals receive: Picks 9 and 29

3. David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

This would be a major move for the Chiefs, and it would actually be rock-solid, even value for both Kansas City and Arizona. The Cardinals would slide into that 29th slot, which could be an ideal spot for Ty Simpson, for example.

The Chiefs get up to the third pick and land David Bailey, an extremely productive pass rusher in the mold of Nik Bonitto. Kansas City needed some juice up front, and they get it here.

40. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are now both on the Los Angeles Rams, so the Chiefs top-2 cornerbacks are gone. On paper, this secondary in its current state is bad. Safety Bryan Cook also departed for the Cincinnati Bengals.

I'd be shocked if there weren't multiple additions on the backend of the defense. The Chiefs land a falling Colton Hood from Tennessee to kick things off here.

65 (via ARI) - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

More of a receiving tight end than anything, Max Klare at pick 65 would be exceptional value for the front office, and it would give the team an off-ramp from Travis Kelce, who could retire following the 2026 season.

74. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Lee Hunter is going to become one of the better run stoppers in the NFL at some point early on in his career. He joins his former Texas Tech teammate in Bailey on the Chiefs defensive line.

109. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Bryce Lance is a big-bodied wide receiver who could just barely fall outside the top-100 in the NFL Draft. Kansas City has a major need at wide receiver, as the room has been so up-and-down in recent years for multiple reasons.

148. Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Double-dipping at cornerback because of how urgent the position is, the Chiefs opt for a depth addition and take Devin Moore from Florida. After addressing the defensive line two-fold here and the secondary in the same way, this defense does already look a lot better.

169. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

A tools-y prospect, Isaiah World could be a really fun developmental project and a future starter. With the Chiefs offensive line still in an odd spot, another addition would not hurt.

176. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

Nate Boerkircher could be a steal in this year's NFL Draft. He's got the potential to be a two-phase tight end, offering upside as a blocker and a receiver. The Chiefs are double-dipping at multiple positions in this mock draft, as they take another tight end.

210. Jack Kelly, LB, BYU

Finishing up with some linebacker help, the Chiefs finish this mock draft with Jack Kelly. Former linebacker Leo Chenal signed with the Washington Commanders earlier this offseason.