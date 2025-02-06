The Kansas City Chiefs look to win their third Super Bowl in a row, but is this team already thinking about if they can win four in a row? No team in the history of the NFL has won three Super Bowls in a row, and I would venture to guess that KC will win this game.

Heck, does this team have their eyes on four-straight Super Bowls? No matter how Super Bowl LIX ends, the Chiefs are going to have some roster holes to get situated. The team has been surprisingly weak at left tackle for years now.

And they could use some help on offense, as their playmakers are inconsistent at times. Let's whip up a mock draft for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs' Mock Draft: Team already thinking about 4 Super Bowls in a row?

32nd Pick - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

I have no idea how Colston Loveland dropped all the way to pick 32, but here we are. The talented tight end is at the top of a very deep TE class in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Travis Kelce clearly declining and now well into his 30s, the Chiefs are going to have to find a long-term replacement. Loveland at pick 32 is a total steal.

64th Pick - Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State

Grey Zabel might be a sure-fire success in the NFL somewhere along the interior. With guard Trey Smith a free agent, there is a chance he could simply price his way out of Kansas City. And honestly, would the Chiefs moving Joe Thuney to left tackle permanently be that crazy of an idea?

I mean, he has played LT in a pinch and plays well over there. Perhaps they consider a starting OL with Grey Zabel finding a home along the interior in place of Joe Thuney, who could then kick out to LT for a few years.

66th Pick - TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

The defensive line is always a strong point for the Kansas City Chiefs, so at pick 66 in this mock draft, they grab TJ Sanders from South Carolina and continue keeping this unit a strength for the future.

96th Pick - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

It would not shock me to see the Chiefs drafting a wide receiver. DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown are free agents in 2025. That would leave Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice returning from a major injury as the top players in this room. They again have a ton of room to add another wide receiver, so at pick 96, I mocked Tory Horton to KC.

169th Pick - Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson

The Chiefs are now getting into some depth picks. Phil Mafah from Clemson is their selection at pick 169. Kansas City does have some room in the backfield to bring someone in.

232nd Pick - Glendon Miller, S, Maryland

With their ability to develop mid and late-round defensive backs, taking another late-round DB makes all the sense in the world. Glendon Miller is their selection with pick 232 in this mock draft.

256th Pick - Nofoafia Tulafono, OC, Wyoming

Another offensive lineman comes aboard at pick 256. Nofoafia Tulafono is the selection to cap off this Chiefs' mock draft. Would this potential rookie class be enough for them to potentially win four Super Bowls in a row?