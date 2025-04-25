The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a golden opportunity to reshape their future—and potentially the AFC North—holding the second overall pick. But what could have been a franchise-defining night quickly turned into confusion and disappointment.

The Browns traded down and made a selection that’s left many fans and analysts scratching their heads.

With elite prospects like Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter still available when they went on the clock, General Manager Andrew Berry and his front office made the surprising decision to trade the second pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars, wasting no time, selected Travis Hunter—an elite, generational talent out of Colorado who can impact the game as both a cornerback and wide receiver. I could not believe what I was watching.

By trading down to the fifth spot, the Browns still had a shot at a top-tier player. But after Abdul Carter was taken off the board at No. 3, Cleveland pivoted and selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

While Graham is considered a solid first-round talent and a proven disrupter in the trenches, the pick raised eyebrows for several reasons.

The Cleveland Browns missed a golden chance to draft a dynamic prospect in the first round

Most notably, Cleveland recently inked a four-year, $160 million extension with a key member of their defensive line, making the Graham selection feel more like a luxury pick than one driven by need or long-term planning. The Browns had glaring opportunities to address other areas or land a game-changing player, like Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who was also available.

Jeanty, one of the most dynamic offensive players in the class, could have provided an explosive presence to complement the Browns’ existing offensive weapons, especially with uncertainty surrounding their current backfield. Instead, Cleveland opted for a move that, while not disastrous, feels like a missed chance at greatness.

Mason Graham will bring toughness and versatility to the defensive line, but Cleveland passed on arguably the most talented all-around player in the draft in Travis Hunter, and potentially a future offensive star in Jeanty. Time may ultimately reveal true value, but the 2025 NFL Draft's first round will be remembered more for what the Browns didn’t do than what they did.

In a division as competitive as the AFC North, Cleveland couldn’t afford to swing and miss—and it’s starting to look like they just did.