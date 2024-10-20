Could the Jaguars select a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are not getting a good return on their Trevor Lawrence investment, so could they seriously take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft? Coming into the league in 2021, Trevor Lawrence was seen as a generational player and was unquestionably the best QB prospect in that class and perhaps in the entire draft class.
Well, as we hit year four, it just does not seem all that great for Lawrence and the Jaguars. He's been their full-time starter since his rookie season and is again on pace to have a losing record, which would make it three of his first four seasons he'd finish with a losing record.
A quarterback and their play go beyond the stat sheet sometimes, and especially for Lawrence, he's had an abnormally large amount of touchdown passes dropped over the last couple of seasons, but just to show you what he's done in his NFL career, let's put his stats out there:
21-35 record, 13,104 yards, 63.5% completion, 66 touchdowns, 42 interceptions, 85.4 passer rating
At some point, the excuses have to stop with Trevor Lawrence, right? I mean, yeah, his wide receivers have not always done him many favors, but we're in year four now, and at this point, shouldn't a QB be developed to his full potential? How many other times outside of guys like Geno Smith and Sam Darnold have we seen legitimate, franchise QBs all of a sudden figure it out in year four or later?
Should be we looking at Trevor Lawrence as being more in the tier with guys like Smith and Darnold than anything else? What am I missing here? Well, if the Jaguars have a QB falling into their laps when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around, would a likely new regime make the move to take him?
I could see it. The Jaguars did extend Trevor Lawrence this offseason, but according to Over The Cap, the Jaguars could actually trade Lawrence in 2025; they'd eat $14.5 million in dead money and save $2.5 million. It would not be the smartest move financially, but it's very much possible.
You just have to wonder how many different coaching regimes and players the Jaguars can trot out there around Lawrence before they have a tough conversation. I am not going to take a certain side of this Trevor Lawrence debate quite yet, but I just wonder if the Jaguars are not only approaching a house-cleaning, but perhaps a total rip-it-down-to-the-studs rebuild, including the QB...