Brock Purdy's contract is going to make a few other QBs quite happy in the near future. Let's dive into the three big winners following his deal. Purdy's deal is now the seventh-richest in the NFL in terms of annual value, and it's a five-year extension.

Purdy himself has gone from the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to earning generational money, so it's been a great story for him.

But this is going to have further impacts with other quarterbacks across the NFL in the near future, as these three QBs are huge winners following his contract.

These quarterbacks are huge winners following Brock Purdy's contract

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson signed his big contract two years ago, and with Brock Purdy's extension now richer than Jackson's, the Baltimore Ravens may want to make it right next offseason. According to Over The Cap, the cap figure on Jackson's deal in 2026 would be $74.5 million.

Baltimore would also absolutely want to get that number down. It's likely that the two sides revisit this deal following the season and make it a more accurate reflection of just how elite Lamar Jackson truly is.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is another QB who got his first big contract two years ago. It's also worth less per year than Purdy's, so if it's another solid season for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bolts front office may want to further exten his deal.

The big issue with Herbert and perhaps the biggest criticism is that he doesn't seem to show up that much in big games. Herbert does have the shiny regular season statistics, but in both playoff games, the Chargers have gotten embarrassed.

Nonetheless, LA seems bought in with Justin Herbert as their franchise guy, and we could see them re-up his deal next offseason.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud would be eligible for an extension following the 2025 NFL Season, as that would be following his third year in the league. While Stroud and the Houston Texans regressed in 2024, the arrow is still pointing in the right direction, and we saw just how good Stroud could be during his rookie season in 2023.

They've won 20 regular season games, two division titles, and two playoff games in CJ Stroud's first two seasons in the NFL. If Stroud plays well and the Texans to return to close to their 2023 form on offense, he is could to cash-in big-time next offseason and could perhaps push for a contract close to $60 million per season.