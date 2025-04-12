Cowboys 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Loading up for Dak Prescott's return

149. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF

Getting another running back in the 2025 NFL Draft would be a smart idea considering the class is so deep at the position. This could also put Javonte Williams on the roster bubble, as RJ Harvey from UCF is absolutely a player and someone who could compete for that primary RB2 role. The Cowboys have used three of their first four picks on offense.

174. Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Dallas will continue to stack prospects on the offensive side if the ball and take Jack Nelson from Wisconsin. The offensive line could use some help overall, so taking the best available OL player this late in the NFL Draft is a decent idea if you ask me.

204. Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

Two picks in a row along the offensive line, the Cowboys grab Clay Webb from Jacksonville State and perhaps find themselves to primary backup players along the OL with some starter upside in a future season. Keeping the QB upright should be the main goal of any offense before anything else.

211. Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

How about another wide receiver? Obviously Brian Schottenheimer is an offensive mind, and being that this is his first head coaching job, he may pound the table for a ton of offensive prospects to simply make life easier for the entire unit and to at least instill a top of depth at key positions.

217. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Luke Lachey is one of the many draftable tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft, so with the 217th pick, the Cowboys dip into the TE pool and grab Lachey. It's also never a bad thing to draft an Iowa tight end...

246. Elijah Williams, EDGE, Morgan State

The last pick in this Dallas Cowboys mock draft sees them taking Elijah Williams, a pass rusher from Morgan State.

What do you think; would this Cowboys mock draft load up the offense for Dak Prescott and help the team get back to their winning ways?