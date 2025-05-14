Cowboys given most predictable Thanksgiving opponent (and it's a nightmare)

The Dallas Cowboys are again playing on Thanksgiving in 2025, and they were given the most predictable opponent for the matchup. On a side note, you really have to wonder if the NFL will ever stop scheduling Dallas on Thanksgiving.

I mean, yeah, it's been a thing for a while now, but the Cowboys have not been all that good and aren't always deserving of primetime slots. Anyway, it'll be a Week 13 matchup as the defending AFC Champions come to Jerry World to face off against the Cowboys.

Was the NFL really going to give them a different opponent...?

Chiefs head to Dallas to face Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Here is the official graphic for the game:

Kansas City is heading to Dallas for a Thanksgiving Day game. pic.twitter.com/9iQ4RmtS0g — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2025

It really seems like the Kansas City Chiefs max-out on their primetime games every single season, but in a similar way that I believe not many NFL fans want to see Dallas on primetime, I have to wonder if others feel the same about the Chiefs?

I mean, the Chiefs aren't the explosive, juggernaut team they were even two years ago - much of their offensive product are checkdowns, and Patrick Mahomes has seen his statistical production drop recently as well.

With how much we have seen both the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in primetime action recently, I do believe fans want something different, especially on Thanksgiving, but that's just me. Dallas should see the return of Dak Prescott, as he suffered a pretty notable hamstring injury in the 2024 NFL Season.

The Cowboys added George Pickens this offseason and took Tyler Booker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. On paper, they can absolutely beat the Chiefs, as the offense has potential to be great. Their defense might be a slight concern, but with the Chiefs not really boasting a great offense, this game could end up being a coin flip.