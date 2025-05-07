The Dallas Cowboys swung a major trade for George Pickens on Wednesday. What does their starting offense look like after the move? The Cowboys definitely love the attention, but they have also gotten themselves a stud wide receiver in George Pickens, who played the first three seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys may now have to figure out long-term extensions with both Pickens and Micah Parsons, so that will absolutely be something to watch out for. Let's see how their starting offense now looks with Pickens in the picture.

Cowboys projected starting offense after major George Pickens trade

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott returns from a hamstring injury that shortened his 2024 season. Usually Prescott actually tends to play quite well when he returns from injury, so perhaps he's on the cusp of another great season.

Running Back: Javonte Williams

There could be a number of different starting running backs for the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Season, as the team not only signed Javonte Williams, but also signed Miles Sanders and drafted Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

Wide Receiver: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Jalen Tolbert

With the Dallas Cowboys trading for George Pickens, the team's three wide receiver sets may look like this. CeeDee Lamb and Pickens may have just became a top-5 WR duo in the NFL, and at this point, there are no more excuses for this team.

Tight End: Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson is their solid and reliable tight end and is going to be their starter for 2025.

Offensive Line: Tyler Guyton, Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, Terence Steele

What is oddly hilarious about the Dallas Cowboys offensive line is that 60% of the unit is named Tyler.

Drafting Tyler Booker 12th overall could give them an elite "Tyler" duo at guard with Tyler Guyton at left tackle and Terence Steele holding it down at right tackle. Cooper Beebe was a 2024 NFL Draft gem for Dallas as well. This offensive line could be quite good in 2025.