If there is one thing Dallas Cowboys fans are used to, it's the spotlight.

In 2025, the NFL ensured that America’s Team stays center stage. With a schedule as glamorous as it is grueling, the Cowboys have arguably drawn the most adventurous path through the regular season among all 32 franchises.

It’s no secret that the league loves the Cowboys. Whether you view it as favoritism or simply recognizing their iconic brand, the NFL has long carved out special treatment for Dallas. So, it's no surprise Dallas will appear in six primetime games this season— the second most of any team.

That’s not just a schedule; that’s a Hollywood script.

Brian Schottenheimer, stepping into his first season as Dallas' head coach, will not ease into the role. His squad opens the year on Thursday Night Football in a showdown with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles — a test worthy of any contender.

Fortunately, Dak Prescott has a solid track record against Philly, boasting a 9-4 career record.

The Dallas Cowboys must make the most of adventurous NFL 2025 Schedule

From there, it doesn’t get any easier. Week 2 brings a fierce divisional battle against the New York Giants. By Week 13, the Cowboys will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That means four primetime games before the calendar even hits December.

If Schottenheimer or Prescott wants to prove he's the man for the job, they won’t lack the opportunities.

The back half of the season is equally intense, with three Thursday Night Football appearances in just five weeks. Physically and mentally, that’s a challenge. But for a franchise that embraces attention, this is the proving ground.

CBS ranks the Cowboys’ schedule as the fifth toughest in the league, but there’s something poetic about it. The team, always in the nation’s eye, now has to earn its stripes when the lights are brightest.

I won’t sugarcoat it — this will be a tough campaign. But if the Cowboys want to live up to the title of America’s Team, this is their moment. They will need Dak Prescott to lead the charge after a devastating injury. He'll need leadership from his rookie Head Coach.

On paper, it is not the ideal siutation, but the lights are shining bright. The stage is set, the nation will be watching, and I wouldn’t want it any other way.