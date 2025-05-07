The Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens on Wednesday morning. Let's rank the NFC East wide receiver duos after this major move. The NFC East is actually stacked at this position, which is quite notable.

George Pickens now being in Dallas does make them a bit stronger on the offensive side of the ball, and if Dallas can return to having an elite offense, this team could actually get themselves back into the postseason in 2025.

It will be interesting, though, to see if Dallas can manage to extend both Pickens and Micah Parsons this offseason. Let's forget about that for a second and rank the WR duos in the NFC East.

Ranking NFC East wide receiver duos after George Pickens-Cowboys trade

4. Malik Nabers-Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Malik Nabers is a stud no. 1 wide receiver, but he and Darius Slayton are the 'worst' WR duo in the NFC East, but that really isn't all that bad, as this duo is still one of the better ones in the NFL, and new starting QB Russell Wilson should have an easier time passing the ball to these two.

The New York Giants are still a massive mess, but they've got a slick duo at wide receiver.

3. Terry McLaurin-Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders swung a trade for Deebo Samuel earlier this offseason in a move to make a run with Jayden Daniels at QB. Samuel joins long-time Commanders WR Terry McLaurin as the newest duo in the NFL.

It's definitely a good one and should make life easier for Daniels as he seeks to make a huge year two leap. However, it's only good for third in the division.

2. CeeDee Lamb-George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Joining CeeDee Lamb in the WR room, this duo is now among the best in the NFL, but it is shockingly not the best in their own division. Lamb and Pickens is a huge mismatch for opposing defenses and is absolutely going to make life a lot easier for Dak Prescott, who is coming off of a hamstring injury.

1. AJ Brown-DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Arguably the best WR duo in the NFL, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith helped the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. Jalen Hurts really has no excuses to not be a top-tier QB with this WR room, Saquon Barkley, and that insane offensive line.