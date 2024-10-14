NFL Power Rankings: Ranking head coaches on the hot seat following Week 6
Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season is just about in the books, so let's roll out our latest head coach hot seat power rankings. Folks, things are beginning to heat up in the NFL! Head coaches across the league are slowly starting to lose the grip on their team and are beginning to bottom out.
Some head coaches are enjoying quite the year thus far, so there are different situations no matter where you look. We're now just about done with Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season and will soon embark on Week 7.
Let's get into our latest head coach hot seat power rankings.
4. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
I understand that this year one of Antonio Pierce as the full-time head coach, but the Las Vegas Raiders are not a well-coached team and have been blown out two weeks in a row. They've lost by double-digits in all four of their defeats this year and have the 27th ranked offense and 27th ranked defense.
The Raiders just have no identity with Pierce and it was clear even last year when he was the interim head coach that he isn't head coach material at this point in his NFL coaching journey. It's odd that they made him the permanent head coach, and I would not be surprised if he got fired at the end of the season. I might see two more wins on their schedule.
3. Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints (2-4)
Four losses in a row has Dennis Allen on the hot seat in my opinion. He appears at no. 3 in our latest head coach hot seat power rankings. The New Orleans Saints are not a good team and were clearly just riding some type of high the first two weeks of the season.
Their defense is beginning to collapse a bit, and with Derek Carr now out for a few games, they're likely to keep losing. I can't imagine Allen survives this season if he's incapable of getting his squad into the playoffs, and it might be nearly impossible with rookie QB Spencer Rattler starting the next few weeks. Allen was never head coach material, so him being on the hot seat is not a surprise.
2. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns (1-5)
Fair or not, the buck stops with the head coach, so you'd have to think that Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat. The team is apparently still sticking with Deshaun Watson as their starting QB, so methinks this is the ownership telling Stefanski that he simply cannot bench Watson. Perhaps they don't want to admit defeat on the Watson trade + extension.
Well, this may end up leading Kevin Stefanski out of the organization, which would be the wrong move. He's an outstanding head coach and would get hired in a second if he gets fired from the Cleveland Browns, but I can't imagine his seat isn't a little bit warm at least.
1. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5)
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost in London to the Chicago Bears and again play in London in Week 7, so this is an odd situation to say the least, but there may not be a more less-inspired and poorly-coached team in the NFL right now than the Jags. It's really only a matter of time before the team parts ways with Pederson, who is now in his third season and went 9-8 across the first two seasons.
The Jags are too talented to be this bad, so that's kind of how you know it's a massive coaching problem. Pederson's time in the NFL as a head coach may be coming to an end when the Jaguars make the move to replace him.