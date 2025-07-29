Daniel Jones may have been exactly what Anthony Richardson needed

One of the things we're going to be monitoring all across the NFL during training camp, just like everyone else, is quarterback competitions with some real stakes. The Indianapolis Colts have some of the highest stakes for their quarterback position this offseason, because the fate of former 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson appears to be hanging in the balance.

Richardson looked like a stud as a rookie in 2023, but suffered a season-ending injury, a detriment to his -- and the Colts's -- progress and development. Richardson had very little time on task at Florida, so missing out on reps at the NFL level is less than ideal.

In the 2024 season, Richardson appeared to regress in ways, although his physical talent and rocket of an arm consistently flashed when he was on the field. But once again, injuries have been a concern, even going into this offseason where he had a shoulder issue pop up. His completion percentage last year of 47.7 was Jamarcus Russell-like.

So to hear that he's having a strong start to training camp in 2025 is extremely encouraging.

Anthony Richardson starting off camp strong for the Colts

The Colts have been a tough out and competitive team in the mix for a playoff spot with Gardner Minshew and Joe Flacco at the quarterback position when Richardson hasn't been on the field. Shane Steichen is a good coach and knows how to call an offense, but there's only so much scheming you can do when your QB isn't completing even 48 percent of his throws.

The Colts raised the floor of their QB position this offseason by signing former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones, and scoff at the idea that Jones raises the floor all you want. The guy is going to go out and look solid in practice. He's been to the playoffs as a starter before. He's a veteran. He works hard.

There are aspects to his game that coaches are going to believe they can still maximize.

It seems as though the addition of Jones was exactly what Richardson needed to give him a little nudge this offseason.

Anthony Richardson has had another excellent day today. I’ve got him as 9-of-11 during 11-on-11s, with TDs to Michael Pittman Jr., Mo Alie-Cox, and Josh Downs. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) July 29, 2025

If Richardson can take a step forward in year three for the Colts, this team will instantly become a major factor in the AFC South. That's one of the worst divisions in football, and if he's operating at even an average level, the Colts have the coaching, weapons, and personnel defensively to be a threat to the Texans.